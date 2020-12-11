Man charged with robbery in connection with homicide of transgender woman

A man was arrested and charged with robbery and a firearm offense in connection with a shooting that killed a transgender women last month.

Ryejon Lee was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force. Additional charges are pending, police said.

At 5:42 a.m. on November 23, officers were called to the 800 block of Cheatwood Avenue after a vehicle had crashed into a structure. Police, along with the Richmond Fire Department and the Richmond Ambulance Authority, found Chae’Meshia Simms in the vehicle that had struck a detached garage in an alley.

She had been shot, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only occupant in the car.

Anyone with additional information to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.