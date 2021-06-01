 Skip to main content
Man charged with strangulation after woman found dead in Henrico home
A man has been charged with strangulation after a woman was found dead Saturday inside of a home in eastern Henrico County.

Brandy Saunders Myers, 44, is dead, and 54-year-old Houston James Myers Sr. is being held without bond, according to Henrico police, who did not say how the pair knew each other.

First responders including Henrico Fire, EMS, and Police crews were flagged down by family members around 3:15 p.m. Saturday as they were responding to the 5400 block of Coxson Road, located between South Laburnum Avenue and Airport Drive just west of Richmond International Airport. The initial call was for a medical emergency, but Myers was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said this remains an active death investigation, and wouldn't release any further details.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

