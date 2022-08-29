Man convicted in robbery, throat-slashing murder of VCU grad in Prince George

A Guatemalan migrant was found guilty of the throat-slashing murder and robbery of a Virginia Commonwealth University graduate and artist, whose body was discovered wrapped in plastic and dumped in a watery ditch more than four years ago in Sussex County.

Following a three-day trial last week in Prince George County, a jury deliberated three hours before finding Erick Ottoniel Obando, 28, of first-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, concealing a dead body and conspiracy to conceal a body. Sentencing was set for Nov. 17.

Obando was one of three men charged in the crime and the principal defendant who, according to evidence, slashed the throat of Kenneth G. Moore, 36, who they picked up a convenience store at state Route 35 and Interstate 95 on Jan. 11, 2018.

Moore, who at the time lived in Franklin County, was hitchhiking to Richmond. A graduate of VCU, Moore had also been a graduate student of Mary Washington University and was a prolific artist who had several exhibits in Richmond, Portsmouth and Fredericksburg.

Obando is a Guatemalan citizen who authorities said was residing illegally in the U.S. and living in Prince George at the time of the killing. Moore was killed at the house where Obando was staying in the 5400 block of Hair Road.

The two co-defendants — Christopher Jared Crowder, then 18, of Dinwiddie; and Jacob Matthew Wadsworth, then 17, of Stoney Creek — pleaded guilty in 2019 to their roles in the robbery and killing. They testified against Obando last week as a condition of their plea agreements.

The trio picked up Moore at the convenience store under the pretext of diving him to Richmond. But instead, the defendants took him to Obando's house. He was robbed of his MacBook computer and iPhone and punched and kicked before Obando slashed his throat with a knife, killing him, according to evidence.

The defendants then wrapped his body in plastic bags and drove it to a location on Jerusalem Plank Road in Sussex, where they dumped the remains in a ditch. It was discovered by a hunter the following day.

Obando's trial was initially delayed due to both the prosecution and defense needing additional time to prepare the case and for continued plea negotiations, which didn't pan out. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck just before the scheduled March 19, 2020, trial date, said Prince George Commonwealth's Attorney Susan Fierro. The pandemic continued to be an issue in 2020 and 2021, particularly in how jury trials would be conducted, which required approval by the Virginia Supreme Court.

In December 2020, Prince George was granted permission to hold jury trials at Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, as long as the court adhered to strict plans devised to ensure the safety of all participants. But Prince George authorities decided the theater was a potential security risk for the Obando trial, because three it required having all three co-defendants present for the proceeding. Once jury trials resumed at the Prince George Courthouse, Obando's trial date was set, Fierro said.

According to evidence, Moore had been hitchhiking to Richmond, and a friend had given him a ride to the convenience store off I-95 but dropped him there because he couldn't take him any further. That's where the defendants encountered Moore, who witnesses said was heavily intoxicated and disturbing other patrons at the store.

A clerk told authorities she saw Moore attempt to kiss a Hispanic man - later identified as Obando - who pushed Moore away. After that encounter, another clerk heard Obando say, "I have a knife and will stab you." Moore then entered the store and bought two cases of beer and some cigarettes. He was overheard saying he was going to fill the defendants' car with gas and they were going to take him to Richmond.

Witnesses said they saw Moore get into a 2000 Jeep Cherokee with the three defendants and drive away, where they took Moore to Obando's home in Prince George. The jeep belonged to Crowder but was driven by Obando.

Prince George police recovered Moore's cellphone from the woods behind residence were Obando was staying, and found bloodstains on the ground where Moore's throat was cut. Detectives also recovered blood from inside Crowder's Jeep.

Crowder was sentenced in May 2019 to serve nine years in prison for his role in the robbery and killing. In a plea deal, Crowder pleaded to voluntary manslaughter - reduced from first-degree murder - along with robbery, conspiracy to rob, concealing a dead body and conspiracy to conceal the body. He was sentenced to a total of 60 years in prison with 51 years suspended.

The punishment was above discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which for Crowder was calculated at a range of three years and 11 months to seven years and and two months.

Two weeks later, Wadsworth pleaded guilty to similar charges on June 13, 2019. Under terms of his plea deal, his active sentence was capped at 9 years years- the same as Crowder's. With the Obando trial concluded, Wadsworth is to be formally sentenced later this year.

At the time of the killing, Obando and Wadsworth had been hired by the former boyfriend of Wadsworth's mother to install windows and doors in the Richmond region, said attorney Peter Eliades, who represented Wadsworth in 2019.

Moore's mother, Patti Bass, 61, who helped police in the early stages of the investigation, didn't get to see justice for son. The retired Virginia Department of Corrections employee died on April 18, 2018, just over three months after her son's slaying.