Man convicted of 2 murders gets 6 1/2 years for violent escape from state juvenile center

Taylor then ran to his room and grabbed a white bag before exiting the housing unit through a door that Williams unlocked with Mahan's keys. Moments later, security specialist Deirda Morrison, who was near the facility's perimeter fence line, saw Taylor and Williams go through a hole in the fence that Williams cut with bolt cutters.

From there, Taylor and Williams were seen getting into a vehicle that was waiting for them on the road outside the facility. The bolt cutters and a cellphone later were recovered near the section of fence that was breached. The weapon used to threaten Mahan was found inside the housing unit.

Mahan, who lost consciousness during the attack, took himself to a local hospital for treatment of scratches to his face and torso. He missed "a significant amount of work," Davenport told the court.

Investigators learned that a portion of the escape was recorded by the facility's video system, showing Taylor engaging in a physical altercation with Mahan before exiting through an exterior door.