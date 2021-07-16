 Skip to main content
Man dead, another injured in early morning shooting in South Richmond
breaking top story

Man dead, another injured in early morning shooting in South Richmond

Police lights day

A man has died and another is injured following a shooting early Friday morning in South Richmond.

At 5:44 a.m., Richmond police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Chapel Drive, about a block north of Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center.

They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One died at the scene; the second man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

