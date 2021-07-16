Man dead, another injured in early morning shooting in South Richmond

A man has died and another is injured following a shooting early Friday morning in South Richmond.

At 5:44 a.m., Richmond police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Chapel Drive, about a block north of Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center.

They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One died at the scene; the second man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.