Man dies after a reported shooting off West Broad Street

A man who was found wounded after a possible shooting early Saturday has died of his injuries, according to Richmond Police.

At 1:54 a.m., police said they received a call about a shooting near the 2200 block of West Broad Street. When they arrived, they found an adult male who was injured and driven to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police say the medical examiner is looking into the cause and manner of the man's death.

Detectives determined the crime took place near the 2000 block of West Broad, but since the road is a major throughway in the city, they're asking for help in the investigation.

They ask anyone who saw anything suspicious early Saturday near the intersection of North Allen Street to contact them.

Those with information can also contact Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 and (804) 385-7269 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.