Man dies after being shot on Ruffin Road in South Richmond

A man who tried to drive himself to a local hospital after being shot Friday in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road in South Richmond has died, Richmond police said.

The victim's name was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Police said officers responded about 2:07 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road, which is between Interstate 95 and Jefferson Davis Highway. Upon arrival, officers could not locate any victims. However, they did find a man in the 5600 block of Warwick Road suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives determined the victim had been shot in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road and attempted to self-transport to a local hospital.

Paramedics took the man to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.