Man dies after early morning shooting in South Richmond
Police lights

A man has died after an early Tuesday morning shooting along Richmond Highway in South Richmond, according to Richmond police.

At 4:26 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway, where they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced died.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Breaking News