 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies after police pursuit in Henrico that ended with crash that injured another driver
0 Comments
breaking

Man dies after police pursuit in Henrico that ended with crash that injured another driver

  • 0
Intersection of Route 60/Williamsburg Road at Airport Drive

A man was killed and woman injured in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Airport Drive.

 HENRICO POLICE

A man has died from injuries he suffered in a crash after a brief police pursuit in Henrico County.

According to Henrico police, 44-year-old Christopher Lawrence Seay was ejected from the Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving Wednesday afternoon after he fled a traffic stop, ran a red light and collided with another vehicle.

Seay, a Henrico resident, was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the other vehicle, identified only as a woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Henrico police said Seay had active warrants in Chesterfield County for a probation violation from a conviction for felony eluding.

The incident began just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, when a Henrico police officer stopped Seay at the intersection of Eubank Road and Lewis Road after observing a traffic violation, according to police. Seay stopped but could not produce his identification and instead gave the officer fake information, police said.

Seay fled when the officer asked him to turn off his car, police said. With the officer in pursuit, Seay headed east on Williamsburg Road, ran a red light and collided with a Chevrolet sedan that was traveling south on Airport Drive, police said. The crash occurred about a mile from the traffic stop.

The crash is being investigated. The police pursuit is under an internal review, as called for by department protocol.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News