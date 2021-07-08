Man dies after police pursuit in Henrico that ended with crash that injured another driver

A man has died from injuries he suffered in a crash after a brief police pursuit in Henrico County.

According to Henrico police, 44-year-old Christopher Lawrence Seay was ejected from the Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving Wednesday afternoon after he fled a traffic stop, ran a red light and collided with another vehicle.

Seay, a Henrico resident, was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the other vehicle, identified only as a woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Henrico police said Seay had active warrants in Chesterfield County for a probation violation from a conviction for felony eluding.

The incident began just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, when a Henrico police officer stopped Seay at the intersection of Eubank Road and Lewis Road after observing a traffic violation, according to police. Seay stopped but could not produce his identification and instead gave the officer fake information, police said.

Seay fled when the officer asked him to turn off his car, police said. With the officer in pursuit, Seay headed east on Williamsburg Road, ran a red light and collided with a Chevrolet sedan that was traveling south on Airport Drive, police said. The crash occurred about a mile from the traffic stop.

The crash is being investigated. The police pursuit is under an internal review, as called for by department protocol.