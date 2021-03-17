Man dies after shooting in South Richmond

A man died at a hospital after a shooting in South Richmond, police said Wednesday.

Marquez Warden, who police said was in his 20s, had been shot Tuesday afternoon in the 5700 block of Hull Street Road, Richmond police said.

Officers responded to the area at 1:47 p.m. after receiving a report of random gunfire. Eleven minutes later, Warden arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

