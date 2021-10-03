 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies from gunshot wounds in early Sunday morning shooting, Richmond police say
0 Comments
breaking

Man dies from gunshot wounds in early Sunday morning shooting, Richmond police say

  • 0
Police lights

A man died from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning in Highland Park, according to Richmond Police.

At roughly 5:11 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at the 1100 block of Cypress Street. Police located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. After being transported to a local hospital, the man succumbed to his injuries, according to police. 

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner. 

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

jnocera@timesdispatch.com

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News