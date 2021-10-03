Man dies from gunshot wounds in early Sunday morning shooting, Richmond police say

A man died from gunshot wounds early Sunday morning in Highland Park, according to Richmond Police.

At roughly 5:11 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at the 1100 block of Cypress Street. Police located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. After being transported to a local hospital, the man succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.