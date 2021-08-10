Man dies in Richmond Highway shooting

Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday night.
According to officials, police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Richmond Highway around 9:23 p.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers located an adult male victim who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
Those with information are encouraged to call 804-780-1000.
Caitlyn Freeman
