 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies in Richmond Highway shooting
0 Comments

Man dies in Richmond Highway shooting

  • 0
Police lights

Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday night. 

According to officials, police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Richmond Highway around 9:23 p.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers located an adult male victim who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead on scene. 

Those with information are encouraged to call 804-780-1000.  

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Check out these ant 'death circles' that sometimes trap these army critters

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News