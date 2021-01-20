Man enters plea in case involving sexual assault of Henrico County child

A Henrico County judge accepted a plea to two counts of solicitation of a minor and object sexual penetration of a child after watching videos of a man's solicitation captured by the victim's brother.

On Wednesday, Carlos Alberto Sosa-Diaz plead no contest to the three charges. Six others were dropped in exchange for his plea, according to Nael Abouzaki, an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Henrico.

On April 9, 2020, Sosa-Diaz was visiting Mexico when he called the victim on the video mobile application called Duo. Unbeknownst to Sosa-Diaz, the girl's brother was also in the room and filmed the sexually explicit call, according to a summary of the case provided by Abouzaki.

Abouzaki said he showed the videos of the call in court.

"They really shock the conscience," he said of the videos.

After the April call, questions arose of further abuse, the prosecutor said. The child told a forensic nurse that the sexual abuse dated back to 2014, Abouzaki said.

Sosa-Diaz is scheduled to be sentenced in May. There was no agreement on sentencing, but Sosa-Diaz faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and up to life. Gregory Sheldon, Sosa-Diaz's defense attorney, declined to comment.