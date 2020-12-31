Man fatally shot along U.S. 1 in South Richmond

A man was fatally shot in South Richmond early Thursday, police said.

At 4:40 a.m., Richmond police responded to U.S. Route 1, near its intersection with Terminal Avenue, after receiving a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.