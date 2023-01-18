 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man fatally shot brother in Henrico County home, police say

A Henrico County man has been charged with murder in the Tuesday afternoon shooting death of his older brother.

Maurice Nathaniel Steele, 22, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday evening and charged with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the slaying of Cameron Darnell Steele, 43, Henrico police said in a release.

Police received a 911 call about 12:23 p.m. about a reported shooting in the 5000 block of Charles City Road. Upon arrival, authorities located Cameron Steele with apparent gunshot wounds. He died after being taken to an area hospital.

