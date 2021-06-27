Man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Shockoe Bottom

A man was fatally shot early Sunday morning near where clubs were letting out in Shockoe Bottom.

Officers who were in the area heard gunshots at 2:24 a.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound who was unresponsive in the roadway in the 200 block of North 20th Street, between East Broad and East Grace streets. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Richmond police said in a news release.

The shooting happened as clubs in the area were closing. It follows a quadruple shooting in the area a week earlier.

On June 20, just before 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Crane Street. Arriving officers discovered a man who had been shot; He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Three other gunshot victims arrived separately at a hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries.

Police said there was a large crowd in the parking lot prior to the shooting last weekend. The 200 block of Crane Street is between East Broad and East Grace streets; Crane Street is just west of North 17th Street.