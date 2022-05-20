Man fatally shot in east Richmond's Montrosse Heights neighborhood

A man was shot in the head late Thursday night, according to Richmond police who are investigating the fatal shooting as a homicide.

At 11:48 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road, where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.