Man fatally shot in Richmond's Fairfield Court

A man was shot to death in Richmond's Fairfield Court on Monday afternoon, police said.

About 1:25 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Phaup Street after receiving a report of a shooting. They found a man who had been shot.

The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.