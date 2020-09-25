Man fatally shot in South Richmond

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man was fatally shot early Friday in South Richmond, police said.

About 12:05 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1700 block of Clarkson Road, just northeast of the intersection of Warwick Road and Hull Street Road.

When officers arrived, they found Rolando Maldonado-Ortega suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died. Police said Maldonado-Ortega was in his 40s but did not say where he lived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.