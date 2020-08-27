 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot near store on Chamberlayne Avenue; Richmond police say man in custody
Richmond police said late Thursday that a man was in custody after a man was fatally shot near the intersection of Chamberlayne and Azalea avenues.

About 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue after receiving reports of a person shot at a 7-Eleven store.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a man was taken into custody. They did not release his name.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective K. Hughes at (804) 385-7269 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

