Man found dead in Gilpin Court overnight

Richmond police found a man shot to death in Gilpin Court early Tuesday morning.
At 12:04 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 200 block of West Coutts Street, where officers found a man who had been shot.
The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
