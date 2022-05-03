Man found dead in Gilpin Court overnight

At 12:04 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 200 block of West Coutts Street, where officers found a man who had been shot.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.