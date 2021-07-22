Man found dead in North Richmond apartment hours after gunshots heard

A 22-year-old man was found dead Tuesday in a North Richmond apartment nearly two hours after neighbors heard shots, according to Richmond police.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of West Bacon Street, a block from Chamberlayne Avenue. Inside an apartment, they found Darrick Tabb, who had been shot. Tabb was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said gunshots were heard in the area around 8 p.m., but police weren't called at that time.

Detectives ask anyone in the area who saw suspicious activity around 8 p.m. or later to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.