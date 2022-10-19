 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man found dead in Richmond's Fairfield neighborhood

Richmond police discovered a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon, after responding to reports of a shooting in the Fairfield neighborhood.

Officers responded around 2:37 p.m. to the 2200 block of N. 23rd Street. At the scene, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Police are conducting a death investigation in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact police at (804) 646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

