Man found dead in South Richmond roadway

Richmond police officers were called to South Richmond on Tuesday morning where they discovered a dead man in a roadway.

Authorities responded around 6:48 a.m. to the 4900 block of Titus Street for a report of a downed individual. At the scene, police found a man who’d been shot.

The man — who has not yet been identified — was declared dead at the scene. Richmond police are in the process of conducting a death investigation.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine the manner and cause of death.