Man found dead in South Richmond

Richmond police are investigating a man found fatally shot Saturday. 

Officers responded at about 6:22 p.m. to the 2500 block of Lancelot Avenue in South Richmond.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

