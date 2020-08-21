Man found dead inside home in Richmond's East End

Richmond police have identified a man they found dead on Thursday inside a home in Richmond's East End as Damon L. Teach.

Teach, a man in his 40s, was found inside a home in 5400 block of Blue Ridge Avenue at 10:33 p.m. on Thursday by Richmond police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.