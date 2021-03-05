Man found dead of apparent gunshot wound in Mechanicsville; juvenile taken into custody

A man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound just before 10 p.m. Thursday after Hanover County deputies responded to the 8000 block of Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville for a reported shooting, the sheriff's office said Friday.

Based on evidence and information at the scene, investigators took a male juvenile into custody in connection to the shooting. No additional suspects were being sought and there is no threat to the community, the sheriff's office said.

The juvenile, who wasn't identified because of his age, has been charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The victim's identity is being withheld until family can be notified.