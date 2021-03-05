Man found dead of apparent gunshot wound in Mechanicsville; teenager charged with murder

A man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound just before 10 p.m. Thursday after Hanover County deputies responded to a residence in the 8000 block of Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville for a reported shooting, the sheriff's office said Friday.

The victim was later identified as Jacob Dwayne Martin, 23, who lived at the home where the shooting occurred.

Based on evidence and information at the scene, investigators took a teenage boy into custody in connection to the shooting. No additional suspects were being sought and there is no threat to the community, the sheriff's office said.

The 15-year-old suspect, who wasn't identified because he's a minor, has been charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is not related to the victim.