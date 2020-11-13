 Skip to main content
Man found fatally shot inside apartment in Richmond's East End
ambulance lights

A man was found shot to death Friday inside an apartment in Richmond's East End.

At 3:16 p.m., Richmond police were called to the 900 block of Oliver Hill Way, where they discovered a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

