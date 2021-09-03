Man found gunned down in South Richmond

A man was gunned down in South Richmond, according to Richmond police who found the man Friday morning.
At 7:17 a.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Kenyon Avenue for a report of a person shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD
Ali Rockett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today