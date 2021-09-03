 Skip to main content
Man found gunned down in South Richmond
A man was gunned down in South Richmond, according to Richmond police who found the man Friday morning.

At 7:17 a.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Kenyon Avenue for a report of a person shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Breaking News