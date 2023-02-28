Richmond police are conducting a death investigation after discovering a man fatally shot in South Richmond on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of Holliday Road at about 11:18 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found one man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Police said detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time. The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-6775 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

