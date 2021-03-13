Man found shot in vehicle at Chesterfield gas station

A man was shot and killed outside an Exxon gas station in Chesterfield Friday night, according to police.
Chesterfield police were called around 10:50 p.m. Friday to the Exxon at 9900 Chester Road, where the found a man inside a vehicle. He had been shot, police said.
The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD
Ali Rockett
