Man found shot inside Midlothian Turnpike apartment identified

Richmond police have identified 51-year-old Vernon Pope Jr. as the man they found Saturday night shot to death inside an apartment in South Richmond.
Police responded to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at 6:33 p.m. Saturday, when they found Pope. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
Ali Rockett
