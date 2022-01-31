 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found shot inside Midlothian Turnpike apartment identified
0 Comments
breaking

Man found shot inside Midlothian Turnpike apartment identified

  • 0
Police siren red

Richmond police have identified 51-year-old Vernon Pope Jr. as the man they found Saturday night shot to death inside an apartment in South Richmond.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at 6:33 p.m. Saturday, when they found Pope. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Workers remove Wickham pedestal from Monroe Park

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News