Man found shot to death in Richmond building near Oakwood Cemetery

A man was found shot to death Monday night inside a building near Oakwood Cemetery in Richmond's East End.
At 9:05 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 1300 block of Oakwood Avenue, where the found the man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD
Ali Rockett
