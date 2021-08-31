 Skip to main content
Man found shot to death in Richmond building near Oakwood Cemetery
Police lights

A man was found shot to death Monday night inside a building near Oakwood Cemetery in Richmond's East End.

At 9:05 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 1300 block of Oakwood Avenue, where the found the man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

