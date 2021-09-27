Man found shot to death in South Richmond Sunday afternoon

A man was found shot to death Sunday afternoon in South Richmond, according to police.

Around 2:10 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of Maurice Avenue to check on a resident. They found a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.