Man found shot to death in South Richmond

A man who Richmond police found early Wednesday morning shot to death on a sidewalk in the Bellemeade neighborhood of South Richmond has been identified.
Sylvester Washington, a man in his forties, died in the 2100 block of Harwood Street, police said. He had been shot around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
Ali Rockett
