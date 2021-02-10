 Skip to main content
Man found shot to death in South Richmond
A man who Richmond police found early Wednesday morning shot to death on a sidewalk in the Bellemeade neighborhood of South Richmond has been identified.

Sylvester Washington, a man in his forties, died in the 2100 block of Harwood Street, police said. He had been shot around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

