Man found slain on steps of South Richmond home identified
breaking top story

Police lights day

Richmond police have identified a man who was found shot to death on the steps of a South Richmond home on Saturday.

Allen Frazier, a male in his 50s, was found unresponsive on the steps of a home in the 2300 block of Concord Avenue at 10:43 a.m. Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Breaking News