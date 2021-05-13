Man implicated in two drug overdose deaths gets more than 12 years in prison

An Aylett man who provided the fentanyl that led to two overdose deaths in Caroline County in less than 90 days was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 12 1/2 years in prison.

Brian McConnell, 41, a heroin addict, pleaded guilty under the terms of an agreement last year to a charge of distribution of heroin in October 2019. Federal sentencing guidelines called for a prison term of 33 to 41 months.

However, the government and McConnell recommended that U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson sentence him to a term of 10 years in light of the deaths and his long criminal record. He could have faced 20 years to life had he gone to trial on a charge of distribution that resulted in a death.

The recommendation was not binding on Hudson who felt a stiffer term than 10 years was warranted because of the harm caused the victims and their families.

The judge also noted that McConnell was warned by the person who gave him the drugs that resulted in at least one of the deaths that it was very potent and described as "'a missile.'"