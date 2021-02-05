Man in custody after shootout in busy Henrico intersection leaves two injured

Two men were injured and one man is in custody following a shootout Thursday night that spanned the parking lots of two Henrico County businesses on a busy intersection, police said.

At 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Henrico police responded to the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Laburnum Avenue for a shooting.

Two men were taken to a hospital. One man is in critical condition, and the second is in stable condition, police said in a statement Thursday night.

Rhashawn Jaequan Singleton, 18, was taken into custody, police said in an update Friday morning.

Singleton has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in Henrico’s jail without bond.