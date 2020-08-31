Man in his 20s killed in weekend homicide in South Richmond

Richmond police have identified a man in his 20s who was killed in Richmond's Swansboro neighborhood over the weekend.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, officers responded to the first block of West Clopton Street for the report of a shooting. There, they found Marcio Justino with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have determined Justino was shot inside his Clopton Street home and collapsed outside, police said.

Anyone with information to assist in the investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sgt. M. Mocello at (804) 646-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.