Man involved in Belt Atlantic killings and another fatal shooting in Richmond is sentenced to serve 52 years

Vinshaun Johnson didn't make it to graduation. He was 18.

Sharnez Hill never got to see the child she'd always wanted grow up. She was 30.

Neziah Hill hardly even lived. She was 3 months old.

They were gunned down, and four others wounded, in two separate shootings in the span of 20 days last April. The only common denominator, prosecutors said, was Kevon Bynum, who was sentenced Monday in Richmond Circuit Court to serve more than 50 years in prison.

"It's not going to bring them back," Barbara Johnson, Vinshaun's mother, said after court on Monday. The 18-year-old was the youngest of her 10 children.

"I know he's here with me," she continued. "I always keep him in my heart. There is not a day that goes by that I don't think of my son. But I do know he is resting now, and justice has been served for him."

The family accepted Johnson's diploma from Varina High School on his behalf in June. He would have been the first boy in his family to walk across that stage, his older sister, Quantrice Fields, told a Richmond judge on Monday.

Instead, in the early morning hours of April 7, he was lured to Montvale Avenue in North Richmond, ambushed by Bynum and at least two others, and left in the street to die.

Thirty-two cartridge casings were recovered from the scene. Police said a juvenile in his late teens was also injured in the shooting.

Caitlin Kelly, an assistant commonwealth's attorney, said the only reason for the shooting was because Bynum didn't like Johnson.

Twenty days later, on April 27 around 6:30 p.m., Bynum was among a group of masked gunmen who opened fire in the courtyard of The Belt Atlantic apartment complex on Midlothian Turnpike, just east of Belt Boulevard.

More than 48 shell casings were recovered. Several matched a gun found in Bynum's home, according to Brooke Pettit, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney who supervises homicide prosecutions.

Sharnez Hill was shot in the back of the head, and killed. Her infant, Neziah, suffered a fatal shot to her right thigh that exited through the left side of her abdomen. An 11-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman also were injured.

All were innocent bystanders.

The intended target had an ongoing beef with Bynum, according to Greg Russell, a Richmond detective who investigated the case. The man had apparently posted a Facebook Live video saying, "Here I am," showing him in a playground near the apartments.

During his interview with Russell, Bynum appeared to show little remorse for any of the victims.

"Why should I give a [expletive] about them," he could be heard saying on a video of the interview.

Despite pleading guilty in December to seven felonies that carried a maximum penalty of three life sentences plus another 63 years behind bars, Bynum wrote a letter, which he read in court on Monday, denying involvement in the shootings.

"Stop looking at me as an animal," Bynum told the court. "Don't judge me."

Prosecutors sought the maximum sentence, saying his lack of remorse "couldn't be rehabilitated," while Bynum's attorney, James Johnson, asked for a 15-year term, saying Bynum had taken responsibility by pleading guilty.

"These incidents were gravely out-of-character," Johnson said. Bynum's mother and mentor testified on his behalf, describing him as a good student and athlete, a Christian who acted out parables from the Bible at Sunday school, and bound for the military.

Judge Claire Cardwell sentenced Bynum to 52 years with another 131 years suspended.

"You destroyed not one, not two, but three families," Cardwell said. "One of them was your own."

No one from the Hill family testified Monday, but several wrote letters to the judge describing how the loss has impacted their family.

"If he had gotten 53 years, a life sentence, two life sentences or three life sentences, it wouldn't change our situation," Inez Christian-Clarke, Sharnez Hill's grandmother and Neziah's great-grandmother, said in a phone call Monday. "We're still without a grandchild and a great-grandchild."

Christian-Clarke lives in Georgia and did not attend Monday's hearing, but several family members were there and filled her in.

"Justice would have them back here with us," she said. "Her and her daughter, they're together."

Bynum was only the first person charged in connection with the two incidents to go to court.

Donald Hemmings, 23; Shyheem Martin, 24; Shamondrick Perry, 20; and Bynum's twin brother, Kavon, each are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and five firearm charges in connection with the April 27 shootings at The Belt Atlantic.

Juhwaan Barnes, 19, and Justin Oliver, 18, face murder, malicious wounding and two firearm charges each stemming from the April 7 shooting.