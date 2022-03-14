Man involved in killings at The Belt Atlantic and another fatal shooting in Richmond is sentenced to serve 52 years

A man involved in two separate deadly shootings last year was sentenced Monday in Richmond Circuit Court to serve more than 50 years in prison.

Kevon Bynum had faced three life sentences plus another 63 years in prison for seven felonies. Eight other charges were dropped in exchange for his guilty pleas.

Prosecutors sought the maximum sentence, while Bynum's attorney asked for a 15-year term. Judge Claire Cardwell sentenced him to 52 years.

Bynum, in a letter he wrote and read in court, denied his involvement in the shooting.

“Stop looking at me as an animal,” he said.

In December, he pleaded guilty to the first-degree murders of Sharnez Hill, 30, and her daughter, 3-month-old Neziah Hill, on April 27. The shooting also injured a 29-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl, for which he entered guilty pleas to three counts of malicious wounding. None of the victims struck was an intended target, according to the plea agreement, which summarizes the facts of the cases.

He was also tied to a separate shooting earlier that month that left 18-year-old Vinshaun Johnson dead. For that incident, Bynum pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and a firearms offense. Two other suspects face charges in that case.