Man is critically injured in shooting in Richmond's Randolph neighborhood

Richmond police said a man was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night in the city's Randolph neighborhood.
Richmond police responded about 9:30 p.m. to a residence in the 1300 block of Idlewood Avenue after receiving a report a possible shooting. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot, and he was taken to a hospital.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at (804) 646-6741 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Shawn Cox
Deputy News Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.