Man is critically injured in shooting in Richmond's Randolph neighborhood
Richmond police said a man was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night in the city's Randolph neighborhood.

Richmond police responded about 9:30 p.m. to a residence in the 1300 block of Idlewood Avenue after receiving a report a possible shooting. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot, and he was taken to a hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at (804) 646-6741 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

