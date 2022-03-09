Man is killed and 8-month-old child is wounded after gunfire erupts in Richmond's East End

A man was killed and an 8-month-old infant was wounded after gunfire erupted early Wednesday morning in Richmond's East End.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police were summoned to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead on the scene. An 8-month-old child also suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of the man's death, the police said in a news release.