Man is shot and killed Monday along Richmond Highway in South Side

A man was shot and killed shortly before noon on Monday along Richmond Highway in South Richmond.
At 11:57 a.m., RPD officers were summoned to the 1900 block of Richmond Highway, a few blocks north of Bellemeade Road, for a report of a shooting. Police found a man down and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The incident is under investigation and no additional details were immediately available.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.