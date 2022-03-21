Man is shot and killed Monday along Richmond Highway in South Side

A man was shot and killed shortly before noon on Monday along Richmond Highway in South Richmond.

At 11:57 a.m., RPD officers were summoned to the 1900 block of Richmond Highway, a few blocks north of Bellemeade Road, for a report of a shooting. Police found a man down and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is under investigation and no additional details were immediately available.