breaking top story

Man killed, another in custody following shooting near Fort Harrison in Henrico

A man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting early Wednesday near Fort Harrison in eastern Henrico County.

Henrico police received a call at 2:57 a.m. from a caller who indicated someone had been shot. The shooting occurred along Picnic Road near Battlefield Park Road, which leads to Fort Harrison.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim and provided first aid; a man believed involved in the shooting was detained.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. His identity is being withheld by police until relatives can be notified.

Police did not identify the man taken into custody or announce whether charges have been filed. Investigators are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

Because the shooting occurred on U.S. National Park Service property, Henrico police will conduct an investigation while coordinating efforts in conjunction with the park service, said police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka.

Fort Harrison

Fort Harrison in eastern Henrico County

Fort Harrison, part of the Richmond National Battlefield Park, was an important component of the Confederate defenses of Richmond during the Civil War.

Anyone with information is urged to call Henrico police Detective Ensor at (804) 501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can also be submitted at P3Tips.com.

