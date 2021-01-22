Man killed, boy injured in Whitcomb Court shooting

A man in his 20s was killed and a teen boy was injured in a shooting in Whitcomb Court early Friday.

At 12:09 a.m., Marquis Bowles was found by Richmond police, who responded to the 2100 block of Deforrest Street after a report of a shooting. He had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 363-0878 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.