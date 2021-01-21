Man killed by state police was wanted for failing to appear in court on suspended license charge, had no known criminal record

Court records show that Hill also was cited for driving while suspended on July 14 in Stafford County — where he went to high school — and was convicted of the offense in his absence on Oct. 18. He was fined $100 plus $124 court costs in penalties that haven't been paid.

Hill's new court hearing in Madison General District Court for the suspension, speeding and failure to appear charges was set for Jan. 7 — two days before he was killed. With his death, Madison authorities dismissed all three counts Jan. 14.

Hill's license was still suspended when state police said they began pursuing him in Henrico County near Short Pump in a 2003 Mercedes Benz C230 traveling 98 mph in a 65 mph zone. When a state trooper pursued the car to pull it over, police said the fleeing driver accelerated to more than 120 mph into Goochland County.

Reached Thursday about Hill's suspended license and warrants for his arrest, and whether they may have led to the police pursuit, Latoya Benton, Hill's mother, said by email, "I'm very aware of him driving and it’s not [a] legal issue, we all had had tickets."

"At the end the day that has nothing to do with the actions of the police," she added.

Benton referred questions to the family's new attorney.

