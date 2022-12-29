Man killed, deputy injured after gunfight in Amelia County

A man in Amelia County was killed Wednesday night, after exchanging gunfire with a local sheriff's deputy and two Virginia state troopers.

The sheriff's deputy was flown to the hospital with minor injuries, while the trooper involved with the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation, in accordance with Virginia State Police policy.

"We are extremely fortunate that our deputy survived this incident and will be returning home safely to his family tonight," said Amelia County Sheriff Ricky Walker in a statement. "However, we cannot lose sight of the fact that a life was lost during this encounter and another family is grieving."

Authorities said the incident took place around 6:08 p.m. as the deputy was called to a residence near the 13500 block of West Lane to conduct a welfare check on Nicholas S. Lassiter, 32, of Saluda, Va.

Following up on information provided from the 911 call, the deputy confirmed that Lassiter was wanted on a felony arrest warrant and two misdemeanor warrants out of King and Queen County.

As law enforcement made their way into the residence they encountered Lassiter who shot at the deputy and troopers, striking the deputy, according to authorities. The deputy and one trooper returned fire striking Lassiter.

Lassiter was fatally injured during the exchange and pronounced dead at the scene. His remains will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.

There were other individuals at the residence at the time of the shooting, none of which were injured. Neither trooper were injured during the shooting either.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is investigating the shooting.