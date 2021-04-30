Man killed in accidental house fire in North Richmond; firefighter injured

A man was killed and a firefighter injured in an accidental fire at a house in Richmond's North Side on Friday morning, authorities said.

About 9:40 a.m., fire crews responded to the 3200 block of Delaware Avenue, about a mile south of the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Meadowbridge Road, and discovered heavy smoke coming from the burning home.

At 9:57 a.m., a man was found on the second floor, the Richmond Fire Department said. He was brought outside and given aid before being taken by Henrico County personnel to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released.

Authorities said a firefighter was injured after he started falling through a hole on the second floor. After he caught himself and other firefighters helped pull him back up, he was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The two-alarm fire, the fourth fatal fire in Richmond this year, was marked under control at 10:46 a.m.

The room of origin fire was determined to be on the first floor, on the left side of the residence. Authorities did not specify how they believe the fire started.