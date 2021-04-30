 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in accidental house fire in North Richmond; firefighter injured
0 comments
breaking

Man killed in accidental house fire in North Richmond; firefighter injured

  • 0

A man was killed and a firefighter injured in an accidental fire at a house in Richmond's North Side on Friday morning, authorities said.

About 9:40 a.m., fire crews responded to the 3200 block of Delaware Avenue, about a mile south of the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Meadowbridge Road, and discovered heavy smoke coming from the burning home.

At 9:57 a.m., a man was found on the second floor, the Richmond Fire Department said. He was brought outside and given aid before being taken by Henrico County personnel to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released.

Authorities said a firefighter was injured after he started falling through a hole on the second floor. After he caught himself and other firefighters helped pull him back up, he was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The two-alarm fire, the fourth fatal fire in Richmond this year, was marked under control at 10:46 a.m.

The room of origin fire was determined to be on the first floor, on the left side of the residence. Authorities did not specify how they believe the fire started.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Project Plant It!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News